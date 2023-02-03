US men's soccer debut game on TNT draws 416,000 viewers

While the Americans’ four World Cup matches in November and December averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox, their 27 games on rated English-language networks from the start of 2020 through last fall averaged 668,000, according to Nielsen.

The U.S. team averaged 2.45 million viewers during the World Cup on Telemundo, double its 1.02 million average for 40 matches on Spanish-language networks during the three years ahead of the tournament, Nielsen said.

The first two games of the U.S. women’s team under the new contracts were televised in English on HBO Max. Both games were exhibitions at New Zealand that kicked off at 10 p.m. EST, a 4-0 win on Jan. 17 and a 5-0 victory three days later. The Jan. 17 match was seen by 26,000 on Universo. The Jan. 22 game was seen by 33,000 on Universo and by 22,000 on Telexitos for a total of 55,000.

___

