US marshal injured in shooting in Atlanta suburb

Georgia News
Updated 48 minutes ago
Authorities say a U.S. marshal has been shot in a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. marshal was shot Sunday in a mobile home park in an Atlanta suburb, authorities said.

The officer was taken to an Atlanta hospital, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office told media outlets.

No information was released on the the condition or identity of the officer, what led to the shooting or whether the officer's gun was fired. It wasn't known if anyone else was injured.

The shooting happened at a mobile home park in Peachtree City, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Atlanta.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately return a phone call Sunday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

