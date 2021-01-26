U.S. judge blocks release of Georgia woman in Capitol riot

“The nature and circumstances of the offense involve fear, intimidation, and violence — directed at law enforcement, elected public officials, and the entire country," prosecutors wrote in their request for an emergency stay of Eisenhart’s release. “The defendant can make no serious claim that she went to the Capitol on January 6 intending to engage in peaceful protest or civil disobedience.”

Prosecutors say the two wore tactical and bulletproof vests in the Capitol and Munchel carried a stun gun. Munchel also recorded their storming of the Capitol, and prosecutors say that video shows the pair stashed weapons in a bag before entering the building. A search of Munchel’s home turned up assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, shotguns, pistols, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and a drum-style magazine.

Both Munchel and Eisenhart are charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, conspiracy and civil disorder. They could each face up to 20 years if convicted.