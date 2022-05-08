US defender Miles Robinson hurts leg playing for Atlanta

Robinson pointed at his left leg with his both arms, pounded the turf and pointed at his leg again as athletic trainers came out to attend to him.

He was removed on a stretcher in the 16th minute.

Robinson has three goals in 21 international appearances. He scored in the 1-0 win over Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final last August.

Walker Zimmerman had nine starts in central defense during qualifying, Chris Richards four, John Brooks and Mark McKenzie two each and Tim Ream one. Aaron Long, Erik Palmer-Brown and Cameron Carter-Vickers also are possibilities for U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

Atlanta already has lost goalkeeper Brad Guzan (right Achilles), Osvaldo Alonso (right ACL) and Dylan Castanheira (left Achilles) to season-ending injuries. Star forward Josef Martinez had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee that the team said on April 8 would sidelined him for six-to-eight weeks.