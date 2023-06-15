BreakingNews
MARTA breaks ground on new Atlanta transit line
X

Uptick in unemployment rate doesn't negate strong Georgia job market

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Georgia’s jobless rate got a little higher in May, but still stayed at a historically low level

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's jobless rate got a little higher in May, but still stayed at a historically low level as the number of people on employer payrolls set another new record.

The state's unemployment rate rose to 3.2% in May after nine months in a row at 3.1%. That's also up from an all-time low of 2.9% in May of 2022.

But the slight uptick doesn't obscure the strength of Georgia's labor market. May was the 20th straight month that Georgia recorded an unemployment rate below 3.5%. That only happened in five months between 1976 and September 2021.

The number of people seeking and reporting jobs both rose in May to new records, but the number of job seekers rose faster, pushing the number of unemployed Georgians close to 170,000. That accounted for the rise in the unemployment rate.

The number of workers on Georgia employer payrolls — the top labor market measure for many economists — is measured by a separate survey. Payrolls rose by nearly 15,000 from April to May, reaching 4.91 million. That's about 118,000 more than in May 2022, and setting a new all-time high for the seventh straight month.

The state released the figures Thursday. They are adjusted to cancel out typical seasonal fluctuations.

The nationwide unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in May from 3.4% in March. The national jobless rate was 3.6% a year ago.

About 6,700 Georgia workers filed for new unemployment benefits in the week that ended June 10.

The overall number of people collecting state unemployment was about 34,000 in the week that ended June 3.

Editors' Picks

University System of Georgia says data could be exposed in security breach2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING: MARTA breaks ground on new Atlanta transit line
20m ago

Credit: cus

Georgia unemployment ticks up as headwinds slow economy
2h ago

‘Heartbreaking’: Former Drew high school quarterback killed in Atlanta shooting
1h ago

‘Heartbreaking’: Former Drew high school quarterback killed in Atlanta shooting
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Back to school: Herschel Walker is taking classes at UGA after Senate defeat
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: cus

Georgia unemployment ticks up as headwinds slow economy
2h ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
6h ago
Traveling to Florida a felony? Georgians could be impacted by new law
8h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists approve ouster of megachurch over female pastors
Books N Bros makes reading cool for African American boys
New football schedules: Georgia Bulldogs get Alabama, Texas on road in 2024
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top