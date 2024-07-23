Breaking: Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
UPS grows its US volume for the first time since 2022, but profit and revenue slide

34 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — UPS grows its US volume for the first time since 2022, but profit and revenue slide.

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

Georgia school superintendent nixes AP African American Studies course2h ago

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
18m ago

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

2h ago

Credit: TNS

New Vogtle reactor back online after outage caused by valve issue
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

2h ago
Braves take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Reds
Hunter Greene gives up 2 hits in 7 scoreless innings as Reds run to 4-1 win over Lopez...
Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Tyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJC
Hyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to know
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars