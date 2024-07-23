ATLANTA (AP) — UPS grows its US volume for the first time since 2022, but profit and revenue slide.Editors' PicksCredit: Jenni Girtman for the AJCGeorgia school superintendent nixes AP African American Studies course2h agoCredit: John Spink BREAKING Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown18m agoCredit: Courtesy imageTenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial YardsCredit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal ConstitutionGeorgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward 2h agoCredit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal ConstitutionGeorgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward 2h agoCredit: TNSNew Vogtle reactor back online after outage caused by valve issueThe LatestCredit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal ConstitutionGeorgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward 2h agoBraves take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Reds Hunter Greene gives up 2 hits in 7 scoreless innings as Reds run to 4-1 win over Lopez...FeaturedCredit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJCTyler Perry covering home repairs for elderly couple featured in AJCHyundai’s Georgia electric vehicle plant: What you need to knowAtlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars