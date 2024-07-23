University system leader will be interim president at University of West Georgia

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — The chief academic officer of the University System of Georgia has been named as interim president of Carrollton-based University of West Georgia.

Ashwani Monga will take over on Aug. 19 for University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelly, who is leaving the university to become the president of the Arkansas State University System at the end of August. That system includes seven campuses.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said Monga plans to return to his chief academic officer role after a new president is found