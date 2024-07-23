Georgia News

University system leader will be interim president at University of West Georgia

The chief academic officer of the University System of Georgia has been named as interim president of Carrollton-based University of West Georgia
44 minutes ago

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — The chief academic officer of the University System of Georgia has been named as interim president of Carrollton-based University of West Georgia.

Ashwani Monga will take over on Aug. 19 for University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelly, who is leaving the university to become the president of the Arkansas State University System at the end of August. That system includes seven campuses.

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue said Monga plans to return to his chief academic officer role after a new president is found

The University of West Georgia has nearly nearly 13,000 students.

Before joining the Georgia system, Monga was chief academic officer at Rutgers University-Newark in New Jersey. He was earlier at marketing professor at Rutgers, the University of Minnesota, University of Texas at San Antonio, Koç University in Turkey and the University of South Carolina.

Monga earned a doctorate in business from the University of Minnesota. He earned a master of business administration from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, India, and a bachelor's degree in technology from the National Dairy Research Institute in Karnal, India.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death2h ago

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Young Thug trial: Attorney seeks mistrial over ‘tainted testimony’
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere

Credit: John Spink/AJC

DOT to investigate Delta amid thousands of flight cancellations
29m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Florida coach Billy Napier and two co-defendants ask court to dismiss Jaden Rashada...
37m ago
Judge approves referendum sought by slave descendants to challenge rezoning of island...
41m ago
Defending champion Liberty is the favorite to win Conference USA in the preseason media...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards
Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
How this Atlanta startup grew to $100 million in revenue