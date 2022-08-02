University of North Georgia's president to retire in 2023

In a news release Monday, Jacobs said she announced her plans to “ensure the Board of Regents has ample time to select UNG's next president and to provide for a stable transition over this next year as we celebrate North Georgia's sesquicentennial — our 150th anniversary.”

Jacobs was appointed president of then-North Georgia College & State University in July 2011. When the school consolidated with Gainesville State College to become the University of North Georgia in 2013, she took over as leader of the multi-campus university, becoming the second woman to lead one of the country's six senior military colleges.