Breaking: Braves’ Chris Sale wins Cy Young Award for first time
Georgia News

University of Mobile men's basketball player collapses and dies on campus

Classes were canceled at the University of Mobile after one of its basketball players collapsed and died on campus
49 minutes ago

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Classes were canceled Wednesday at the University of Mobile after one of its basketball players collapsed and died on campus.

Kaiden Francis, 18, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, collapsed Tuesday morning. He was found unresponsive shortly after he finished his weekly skills workout with the university's coaching staff and trainers, said Kathy Dean, a spokesperson for the private, Christian-based university located in Mobile.

“Despite the quick and heroic efforts of students and medical professionals, Kaiden never recovered and passed away,” University of Mobile President Dr. Charles Smith said in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy as we process this tragedy.”

A cause of death has not been released. Dean said Francis recently passed “a battery of health screenings, including heart and lung evaluations.”

“None of these tests indicated health concerns,” she said. “Out of respect for the family, we have no plans to comment further at this time.”

A two-hour campus-wide memorial service was held Wednesday, and the Wednesday night game against Southern University at New Orleans was postponed. Classes were to resume Thursday.

“My family and I had the privilege of watching Kaiden play just last week,” Smith said. “He was profoundly gifted and clearly loved by his teammates. As you can imagine, Kaiden’s family, coaches, and teammates are heartbroken and need our prayers."

The No. 24 Rams are coming off an 81-49 win at No. 20 Life University, based in Marietta, Georgia, on Saturday to improve to 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in Southern States Athletic Conference play. Francis came off the bench to score 10 points in the win.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Chaz Chambliss epitomizes Georgia’s senior class as it nears a record
Placeholder Image

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Former Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon seen greeting Owls football team pre-game
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia State Athletics

Freshman Damaine Wilson finds a key role on Georgia State defense
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Justin Simmons can’t slow Broncos’ passing attack in ‘bittersweet’ return to...
The Latest
Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves has been named the National League Cy Young Award winner45m ago
Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder1h ago
Two corrections officers plead guilty in death of mentally ill man in Alabama jail1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Jose Ibarra sentenced to life without parole for Laken Riley’s murder1h ago
Coca-Cola’s AI holiday ad sparks controversy for not being the ‘real thing’
OPINION
‘Let the child be a child.’ Readers react to mom’s arrest after son roams alone