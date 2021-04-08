University of Kentucky mistakenly sends 500,000 acceptances

The school followed up with another email less than 24 hours later and apologized for its mistake, citing a "technical issue," WLEX-TV reported.

“Only a handful of those on the prospect list had been admitted to UK,” UK spokesman Jay Blanton said. “The vast majority had not, nor had the vast majority of these students expressed an interest in the program. Nevertheless, we regret the communication error and have sent correspondence to all those who were contacted, offering our apologies.”