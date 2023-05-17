Unionized school bus drivers in Georgia city continue strike, accusing company of unfair practices

It’s illegal for public employees to bargain collectively or strike in Georgia, but those rules don’t apply to drivers for private school bus companies.

The union filed legal charges with the National Labor Relations Board last week accusing First Student of breaking labor laws. Crowe said First Student illegally retaliated against drivers negotiating for the union. He also said First Student illegally told drivers they couldn’t talk about the union at work and took down notices about the union from the bus drivers’ bulletin board.

“Our drivers are dedicated to transporting the kids safely back and forth from their homes to school," Crowe told the Chattanooga newspaper. "They love their jobs and want to keep working but can’t because they’ve been mistreated. They’ve got to take a stand for what’s right.”