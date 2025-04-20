Union cruise past Atlanta United 3-0 to end three-match winless streak

Georgia News
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Homegrown product Quinn Sullivan scored in the first half and Danley Jean Jacques and Tai Baribo added second-half goals as the Philadelphia Union breezed to a 3-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Andre Blake saved three shots in goal for the Union (5-3-1) to earn his third clean sheet of the season and put an end to the club's three-match winless streak.

The Union grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute and took it into halftime on a goal by the 21-year-old Sullivan. It was his first goal this season and his 11th in 103 career appearance. Defender Kai Wagner notched his fourth assist, giving him 41 in 179 career appearances — all with the Union.

Philadelphia took a two-goal lead in the 50th minute when Jacques used an assist from Mikael Uhre to score his first career goal. Uhre's helper was his first this season and his 13th in 99 career appearances with the Union.

Things got difficult for Philadelphia six minutes later after midfielder Jovan Lukic was whistled for a second yellow card, forcing the Union to play shorthanded.

Instead, Baribo stretched the Union lead in the 84th minute with his league-leading seventh goal of the season. He moves one ahead of the Vancouver Whitecaps' Brian White with his first goal since the third week. Sullivan notched his fourth assist.

Brad Guzan finished with one save for Atlanta United (2-4-3) in the first of 4 of 5 matches away from home.

Atlanta United hasn't beaten the Union on the road since 2018.

Atlanta United travels to play Orlando City on Saturday. The Union will host D.C. United on Saturday.

