Union cruise past Atlanta United 3-0 to end three-match winless streak

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Homegrown product Quinn Sullivan scored in the first half and Danley Jean Jacques and Tai Baribo added second-half goals as the Philadelphia Union breezed to a 3-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Andre Blake saved three shots in goal for the Union (5-3-1) to earn his third clean sheet of the season and put an end to the club's three-match winless streak.

The Union grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 27th minute and took it into halftime on a goal by the 21-year-old Sullivan. It was his first goal this season and his 11th in 103 career appearance. Defender Kai Wagner notched his fourth assist, giving him 41 in 179 career appearances — all with the Union.