UNC's Howell, Clemson headline preseason all-ACC team

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee led all players on the 27-player preseason all-ACC squad by appearing on 120 of 147 ballots for the team. He was joined by teammates Justyn Ross at receiver, Jordan McFadden at offensive tackle, Myles Murphy at defensive end, Tyler Davis at defensive tackle, James Skalski at linebacker, Andrew Booth Jr. at cornerback and Nolan Turner at safety.

UNC, Boston College and North Carolina State each placed three on the team.