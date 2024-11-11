Uncharacteristic and untimely struggles doomed the Falcons against the Saints

Atlanta had a 25-14 advantage in first downs, getting a 306-yard passing day from Kirk Cousins and a season-high 116 yards rushing from Bijan Robinson.

Koo missed three field goals for the first time in his seven seasons in the NFL — and six weeks after hitting a career-long, game-winning 58-yarder against the Saints in Atlanta.

He sent a 53-yard attempt wide left in the second quarter. Backup defensive tackle John Ridgeway blocked his 35-yard attempt right before halftime.

“This game’s fully on me,” Koo said. “I’ll take that. That’s not OK. We played well enough to win, and I let the team down. I don’t take that lightly. It’s one of my lowest points as a kicker.”

Atlanta coach Raheem Morris supported Koo.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him,” he said. “He’s one of the best kickers in this game. He’s done it for us for a long time and he had an off day."

The Falcons missed plenty of other opportunities. A personal foul on guard Chris Lindstrom for a low block wiped out Robinson’s first-and-goal run to the 1 when they trailed 17-7 in the third quarter. Receiver Darnell Mooney followed with a false start, forcing Atlanta to settle for a 27-yard field goal.

After Robinson’s 37-yard touchdown run pulled the Falcons to 20-17, they came up empty on four possessions in the fourth quarter.

Atlanta was at the Saints 44 when Cousins' pass for Drake London over the middle was intercepted by safety Tyrann Mathieu with 1:59 left.

“I was just being too aggressive,” Cousins said. “I’d stayed patient all game long — until that moment.”

Given another chance, the Falcons moved from their 14 to the Saints 49 in the final minute. Cousins then fumbled on a sack by defensive end Chase Young, resulting in a 19-yard loss.

Atlanta got back to the New Orleans 43, but Ray Ray McCloud III was tackled short of a first down on fourth down as time ran out after Morris elected not to send Koo in for a 61-yard field goal try.

“We were in desperation mode,” Morris said. “It didn’t work out for sure. We had all the chances in the world out there. It was just one of those days.”

Cousins blamed himself.

“We certainly ran out of clock, and the sack-fumble didn’t help,” he said. “I needed to avoid the negative play there. We had chances to take the lead, and not being able to do it leaves a bad taste in your mouth. This is one that you’re sick over.”

Atlanta played from behind largely because its defense gave up completions of 40 and 67 yards from Derek Carr to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The first connection went for a touchdown and the second set up a TD.

Morris said the Falcons shifted their top cornerback, A.J. Terrell, to cover Valdes-Scantling the rest of the way, but the damage was done.

“Hats off to the Saints,” Morris said. “They did a great of executing. We have to find ways to stop those plays and find ways to be ahead of the curve so those plays aren’t disastrous.”

