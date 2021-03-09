UNCG wins SoCon, gets NCAA berth after 69-61 win over Mercer

The Bears were in the title game for the first time since joining in 2015. They won the Atlantic Sun Conference championship in 2014 and went on to upset Duke as a 14-seed in the NCAAs.

Miller, the two-time SoCon player of the year and the first in history to also be the defensive POY both seasons, scored 16 points in the second half.

Neither team led by more than three points in the first half, which ended with Greensboro on top 37-36 after nine ties and eight lead changes.

Mercer's last lead was 53-52 on a Glisson dunk at the 6:20 mark and Neftali Alvarez hit the jumper that tied the game at 58 with 3:40 to go.

UNC-Greensboro guard Isaiah Miller (1), Mercer guard Neftali Alvarez (2) and Mercer forward Felipe Haase (22) scramble for the ball in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek Credit: Kathy Kmonicek

UNC-Greensboro forward Mohammed Abdulsalam (4) leaps to the basket against Mercer in the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek Credit: Kathy Kmonicek

Mercer forward James Glisson III (23) and UNC-Greensboro forward Mohammed Abdulsalam (4) tip off for the start of an NCAA men's college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek Credit: Kathy Kmonicek