UNCG meets Mercer in SoCon finals

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. UNC Greensboro has 37 assists on 85 field goals (43.5 percent) across its previous three games while Mercer has assists on 43 of 87 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-lowest rate in the country. The Mercer defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 283rd among Division I teams).

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com