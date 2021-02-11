UNCG looks to extend streak vs Mercer

WINNING WHEN: Mercer is a perfect 5-0 when the team records nine or more steals. The Bears are 7-7 when they steal the ball fewer than nine times.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Spartans. Mercer has 49 assists on 84 field goals (58.3 percent) across its previous three outings while UNC Greensboro has assists on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all SoCon teams. The Spartans have turned the ball over only 12.1 times per game this season.

