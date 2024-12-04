Georgia News

UNC Wilmington hosts Holliday and West Georgia

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

West Georgia Wolves (3-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits UNC Wilmington after K'Nari Holliday scored 25 points in West Georgia's 74-57 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Seahawks are 3-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks sixth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 59.3 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Wolves are 0-3 on the road. West Georgia ranks sixth in the ASUN with 14.7 assists per game led by Grace O'Gara averaging 3.3.

UNC Wilmington's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game West Georgia gives up. West Georgia has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kate Hollifield averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc.

Zuriyah Davis is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

