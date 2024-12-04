UNC Wilmington hosts Holliday and West Georgia

The Seahawks are 3-1 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks sixth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 59.3 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Wolves are 0-3 on the road. West Georgia ranks sixth in the ASUN with 14.7 assists per game led by Grace O'Gara averaging 3.3.

UNC Wilmington's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game West Georgia gives up. West Georgia has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of UNC Wilmington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kate Hollifield averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc.

Zuriyah Davis is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Wolves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.