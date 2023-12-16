UNC Wilmington defeats Georgia Southern 82-77

Led by Shykeim Phillips' 20 points, the UNC Wilmington Seahawks defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 82-77 on Saturday
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips scored 20 points as UNC Wilmington beat Georgia Southern 82-77 on Saturday.

Phillips had seven rebounds and five assists for the Seahawks (8-2). Maleeck Harden-Hayes was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. KJ Jenkins shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tyren Moore finished with 30 points for the Eagles (0-11). Eren Banks added 15 points for Georgia Southern. In addition, Mannie Harris had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

