UNC hires former Georgia Tech and Temple head coach Geoff Collins as defensive coordinator

North Carolina is turning to former Georgia Tech and Temple head coach Geoff Collins to improve its defense.

The Tar Heels announced Friday that Collins would be the new defensive coordinator, replacing Gene Chizik after his two-year stint. Collins has spent 11 seasons as a defensive coordinator at the college level, with stops at Florida, Mississippi State, FIU and Western Carolina.

In a statement, head coach Mack Brown called Collins a “brilliant defensive mind.”