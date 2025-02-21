Georgia News
UNC Greensboro visits Robinson and Mercer

By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-10, 11-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (12-16, 5-10 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on UNC Greensboro after Ahmad Robinson scored 21 points in Mercer's 62-52 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 6-5 in home games. Mercer leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 35.9 boards. Alex Holt leads the Bears with 6.8 rebounds.

The Spartans are 11-4 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

Mercer averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 16.8 points, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Spartans. Ronald Polite is averaging 13.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Girls first-round recap: Archer, Calhoun upset top-10 teams; Jenkins wins 1st-ever state playoff game

