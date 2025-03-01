Georgia News
UNC Greensboro faces Mercer, aims for 6th straight road win

By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

UNC Greensboro Spartans (21-6, 12-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-20, 3-10 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro will try to keep its five-game road win streak intact when the Spartans play Mercer.

The Bears have gone 5-9 at home. Mercer averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Spartans have gone 12-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is sixth in the SoCon with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Khalis Cain averaging 4.2.

Mercer's average of 2.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 4.4 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The Bears and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nahawa Diarra Berthe is averaging nine points for the Bears. Ariana Bennett is averaging 12.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games.

Nya Smith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jayde Gamble is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 64.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

