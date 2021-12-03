UNC, Ga. Tech start ACC play

STEPPING UP: The explosive Michael Devoe is putting up 21.4 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Yellow Jackets. Jordan Usher has paired with Devoe and is accounting for 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 15 points and 9.4 rebounds.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Devoe has connected on 59 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 19 over the last three games. He's also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: North Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 50.7 percent or less. The Tar Heels are 0-2 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.