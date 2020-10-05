Ump who sued MLB to call Dodgers-Padres NL Division Series

Tripp Gibson will work the plate for Monday’s Oakland-Houston AL Division Series opener in Los Angeles, joined by Ed Hickox (first), Meals (second), Laz Diaz (third), Ron Kulpa (left) and Adrian Johnson (right).

Lance Barrett will work the plate for Tuesday’s Dodgers-Padres opener in Arlington, Texas, joined by Hernández (first), Miller (second), Doug Eddings (third), Alfonso Marquez (left) and Quinn Wolcott (right).

Andy Fletcher will work the plate for Tuesday’s Atlanta-Miami NL Division Series opener in Houston, joined by Dan Bellino (first), Wegner (second), Bil Welke (third), Chris Guccione (left) and Stu Scheurwater (right).

Division Series umpires are eligible for selection for the World Series.

Adam Hamari, Brian Knight, D.J. Reyburn and Carlos Torres will be the replay umpires at the commissioner’s office in New York.

___

