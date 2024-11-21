UMass interim coach handed a difficult challenge against No. 8 Georgia's defense

Montgomery said Georgia boasts “a different level of defense” than other teams the Minutemen have faced.

“We're playing a team that’s, you know, two years removed from back to back national championships,” Montgomery said, referring to the 2021 and 2022 titles with coach Kirby Smart.

“They’re still Georgia. And, you know, you’re going to face a lot of All-Americans on both sides of the ball. You’re going to face a lot of five-star recruits. You know, I’ve been fortunate to play against some good defenses over the years. This is probably the most talented I’ve ever faced.”

Series history

This will be only the second game between the programs. Georgia beat UMass 66-27 at home on Nov. 17, 2018, despite a huge game from Minutemen wide receiver Andy Isabella, who had 15 catches for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

SEC x 3

Georgia is favored by 42 1/2 points, according to BetMGM College Football Odds. The Minutemen lost at home to Missouri 45-3 on Oct. 12 and lost at Mississippi State 45-20 on Nov. 2.

“I think it’s good because you get to watch how they played those teams,” Smart said. “Unfortunately, sometimes those teams don’t have the same schemes we do. It’s harder because maybe Mississippi State is different offensively than we are. It helps when the team you’re playing is more similar to you, regardless of what conference they’re in.”

Walking wounded

Like many teams late in the season, Georgia has had to make lineup adjustments as they hope for injured starters to heal from injuries. The offensive line has had left tackle Earnest Greene III (shoulder) and right guards Tate Ratledge and Micah Morris miss time or be limited by injuries.

Running backs Branson Robinson (knee) and Trevor Etienne (ribs) missed last week's game as freshman Nate Frazier made his first start. Wide receiver Dillon Bell left last week's game with an ankle injury.

More replacement starters or backups could see playing time this week. Smart said he hopes Etienne and Robinson can return.

Core of the team

Smart had compliments for Ratledge, who had a sprained ankle early in the season and aggravated the injury in Georgia's 28-10 loss at Mississippi on Nov. 9. He returned and was named the Southeastern Conference's Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week for his play against Tennessee.

Smart said Ratledge is “a lunch pail, working man’s guy” and had praise for other offensive linemen, including Greene, Morris, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson and Xavier Truss. "No bones about it, those guys are the core of our team,” Smart said.

Ratledge, from Rome, Georgia, near the Tennessee state line, said playing well against the Vols was especially important. “That game means a lot to me," Ratledge said. “I grew up a huge Tennessee fan, everybody knows. My family is Tennessee fans, half of them still don’t talk to me. But that game meant a lot to me, being able to do that.”

Brown out

Brown was 6-28 in three seasons. UMass is in its final season as an independent and will join the Mid-American Conference in July.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP