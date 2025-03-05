UL Monroe Warhawks play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia Southern Eagles

The Warhawks have gone 7-11 against Sun Belt opponents, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. UL Monroe ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Sakyia White averaging 6.0.

The Eagles are 7-12 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UL Monroe's average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakayla Johnson is averaging 15.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nicole Gwynn is averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

