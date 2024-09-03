Georgia News

UGA fatal crash survivor settles lawsuit with athletic association

A former University of Georgia recruiting analyst severely injured in a deadly car crash has settled her lawsuit against the school’s athletic association
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — A former University of Georgia recruiting analyst who was severely injured in a deadly car crash has settled her lawsuit against the school's athletic association nearly two years after the accident.

In a court filing last week, attorneys for Victoria Bowles said they were dismissing the lawsuit "as a result of a compromise and agreement entered between the parties," the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Details of the settlement have not been released. Rob Buck and Phil Boston, Bowles' attorneys, declined to comment.

In a statement Tuesday, University of Georgia Athletic Association spokesman Steven Drummond said, "The parties agreed to resolve Ms. Bowles’ claim to avoid further litigation, without either party admitting fault or assigning fault.”

Bowles was hurt in a crash on Jan. 15, 2023 that followed the university’s celebration of the Georgia football program’s back-to-back national championships. Georgia recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy and offensive lineman Devin Willock died in the accident.

Athens-Clarke County police investigators said speeding and alcohol contributed to the crash. The group involved had been celebrating at a downtown Athens strip club with other UGA team members and left just minutes before the incident. LeCroy, who was driving a Ford Expedition rented by the athletic association for the weekend’s celebration, had a blood-alcohol level of .197 — more than twice the legal limit.

Bowles' lawsuit accused the athletic association of negligently entrusting the rental vehicle to LeCroy, who had a history of speeding. Shortly after she sued in July 2023, the university fired Bowles.

While the settlement ends Bowles’ legal action against the athletic association, her lawsuit continues against LeCroy’s estate and former UGA football star Jalen Carter.

Carter was arrested in March 2023 and charged with two misdemeanors after an investigation determined he was racing LeCroy prior to the crash. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 12 months of community service. Attorneys for both Carter and LeCroy’s estate have denied liability.

UGA also faces a lawsuit from the Willock family, who has brought claims against the athletic association and others similar to the ones brought by Bowles.

Nearly 20 months after the deadly crash, it still looms over a program that continues to face persistent speeding and traffic violations by players. UGA football players and staff have been involved in at least 24 incidents and arrests related to speeding, reckless driving and driving under the influence since the January 2023 fatal crash.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Contributed

UGA fatal crash survivor settles lawsuit with athletic association
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scottie Scheffler’s infamous cap does some good for charity
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

Report: Trevor Etienne to miss Georgia-Clemson season opener
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Vivlamore

Busy day in Atlanta, but at East Lake it was about golf and not football
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons add 3rd QB ahead of season opener, signing Nathan Peterman to practice squad44m ago
Kelsey Mitchell playing major role in the Fever's turnaround and push to make the WNBA...1h ago
Atlanta mayor proposes $60M to house the homeless
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jenni Girtman

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta lights up for Global Black Pride
AJC ANALYSIS
Voter turnout in metro Atlanta differs by region, race and income
One of the biggest months in Atlanta tech is happening soon