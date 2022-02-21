UGa assistant Luke steps down to spend more time with family

The 45-year-old Luke is a former head coach at Mississippi. He spent the last two seasons working for Georgia coach Kirby Smart, helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship since 1980.

“After much prayer and conversation with my family, I have decided to step away from coaching and shift my focus to spending more time with my family,” Luke said in a statement. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to be able to win a national championship with this staff and these players, and something I will never forget.”