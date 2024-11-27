Georgia News

UC Irvine plays Kennesaw State

By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Kennesaw State Owls (5-1) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (5-0)

Lethbridge, Alberta; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Kennesaw State at VisitLethbridge.com Arena in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The Anteaters are 5-0 in non-conference play. UC Irvine leads the Big West with 30.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 7.4.

The Owls have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Kennesaw State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UC Irvine averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leuchten is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Anteaters.

Simeon Cottle is averaging 18.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

