UC Irvine Anteaters and the Kennesaw State Owls square off in Lethbridge, Alberta

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State and UC Irvine square off in Lethbridge, Alberta.

The Anteaters have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. UC Irvine leads the Big West in rebounding, averaging 39.2 boards. Bent Leuchten leads the Anteaters with 10.4 rebounds.

The Owls are 5-1 in non-conference play. Kennesaw State scores 89.3 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

UC Irvine averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State scores 26.9 more points per game (89.3) than UC Irvine gives up to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leuchten is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Anteaters.

Simeon Cottle is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Owls.

