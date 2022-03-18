Hamburger icon
Uber driver killed by train after passenger leaves, survives

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Authorities say an Uber driver in the Atlanta suburbs was killed after his SUV got stuck on a railroad crossing and was hit by a train

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — An Uber driver in the Atlanta suburbs was dead after his SUV got stuck on a railroad crossing and was hit by a train Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened Thursday morning in downtown Duluth, northeast of Atlanta, police said. Officers found the driver's Nissan Pathfinder partly down an embankment, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Guangyun Jin, 39, was killed, Police spokesman Ted Sadowski said.

An Uber passenger was in the vehicle when it got stuck on the tracks, Sadowski said. The passenger saw the train coming and told the driver, “I’m out of here,” Sadowski said. But Jin stayed behind trying to get it off the tracks.

The train pushed the SUV about 200 yards (183 meters) before it fell partly down the embankment.

