U of West Georgia faculty: No-confidence vote in president

Wrigley on Monday issued a new statement reiterating the support Kelly has from the board.

“The Board and I wholeheartedly support President Kelly and his work to lead UWG through tremendous challenges,” Wrigley said in a statement Monday. “We are confident he and his administration remain focused on advancing the university’s mission and helping students succeed."

Regents hired Kelly last December from the University of South Carolina Upstate. He has denied that he has failed to talk to West Georgia faculty or consider their views as the university navigates budget cuts that led to the threat of layoffs.

He said in a statement that 2020 has “presented serious challenges," and that he is consulting with those on campus.

“I remain committed to engaging with all campus stakeholders in the established governance processes and will continue to reach out to the campus community and its leaders,” Kelly said.

Faculty Senate leader Daniel Williams said professors carefully considered their vote. He noted Kelly and regents could ignore the vote, or that Kelly could meet with faculty and agree to specific requests.

“I sincerely hope that President Kelly will pay attention to this vote and use it as an opportunity for positive change in his relationship with the faculty,” Williams said.

The school's student government voiced support for Kelly in a statement last month.