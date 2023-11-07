Tyson, Dia lead Belmont past Georgia State 89-87

Cade Tyson scored 29 points to lead the Belmont Bruins and Malik Dia secured the victory with a free throw with six seconds remaining as the Bruins took down the Georgia State Panthers 89-87
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
3 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cade Tyson scored 29 points to lead Belmont and Malik Dia sealed the victory with two free throws with six seconds remaining as the Bruins knocked off Georgia State 89-87 on Monday night.

Tyson was 9-of-12 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the foul line for the Bruins. Dia scored 24 points while shooting 10 of 15 from the field and 4 for 4 from the charity stripe, and added three blocks. Ja'Kobi Gillespie shot 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds and seven assists.

Leslie Nkereuwem led the way for the Panthers with 14 points and two steals. Jay'Den Turner added 12 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Georgia State. In addition, Lucas Taylor finished with 12 points.

Nkereuwem threw down a dunk and, after a Belmont turnover, made a layup to make it 87-all with 1:12 to play. Following another Bruins turnover, Dwon Odom missed a shot, grabbed the offensive rebound and missed the putback before Dia secured the ball, was fouled and hit the go-ahead free throws.

Odom missed a contested, potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

