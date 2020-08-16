Tyler Strafaci, Charles Osborne advance to US Amateur final

Strafaci raced to a 3-up lead, winning the par-4 first with a par, the par-4 fourth with a birdie and the par-4 fifth with a par. Gupta won the par-4 eighth with a par, and Strafaci took the par-5 ninth and par-4 10th with birdies to open the 4-up lead.

Gupta won the par-5 13th with his first birdie of the day, took the par-3 15th with a double bogey after Strafaci made a triple bogey, and cut the deficit to one with a birdie win on the par-4 16th. He pulled even with a par win on the par-4 17th after Strafaci drove into a pot bunker.

Gupta, from Concord, North Carolina, got into the field as an alternate last week when second-ranked No. 2 Ricky Castillo withdrew.

Osborne and Sharpstene started slowly with three straight holes won with pars, with Osborne taking the fifth, and Sharpstene the par-3 sixth and par-4 seventh for a 1-up lead. Osborne took Nos. 8 and 9 with birdies and opened a 2-up lead with a par win on the par-4 11th.

Sharpstene, who recently transferred from West Virginia to Charlotte, won the par-3 12th with a birdie. Osborne took the par-5 13th and par-4 14th with birdies and ended the match with a par win on the par-4 16th.