Tybee Island Storm Risk Management Act heads to Biden

Rising sea levels and increasing storm surge forecast even greater threats to the island community and its natural resources. Tide gauge data at Fort Pulaski shows that Tybee Island has experienced 10 inches (25 centimeters) of sea level rise since 1935. Data also indicates the sea has been rising at a rate of 3 millimeters a year for the last 75 years, which amounts to about a foot a century, the newspaper reported.

Renourishment projects, which will include reinforcing Tybee’s sand dunes, typically cost between $10 million and $18 million. Federal dollars usually cover about 60% of the costs. A local match is required as well.

Renourishment, though a costly ongoing commitment, has made visible progress, according to officials, and Tybee continues to ramp up other efforts to increase funding. Local leaders say they are looking into ways to funnel more local dollars into the projects as well as they await the federal decision.

Tybee Island is a small coastal community about 18 miles (29 kilometers) east of Savannah.