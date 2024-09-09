Two workers die after being trapped inside a South Dakota farm silo

VOLGA, S.D. (AP) — Two people have died in an accident at a farm silo in South Dakota.

The Brookings County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the accident happened just before noon Saturday on a farm near Volga in eastern South Dakota.

The sheriff's office said 51-year-old Larry Dalzell of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and 41-year-old Randi Vandekieft of Warner Robins, Georgia, were working to repair a damaged roof on top of a silo that stood 80 feet (24.4 meters) tall.