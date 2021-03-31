Two South Carolina basketball players plan to transfer

The school says 6-foot-3 guard Trae Hannibal and 6-8 forward Jalyn McCreary have entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention to leave.

Hannibal is a sophomore from Hartsville, South Carolina, who played in 20 games this season, all off the bench. He averaged 6 points and 3.2 rebounds. Hannibal with the team's most accurate 3-point shooter, hitting seven of his 13 attempts behind the arc this season.