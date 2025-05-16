NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the biggest US cable companies, Charter Communications and Cox Communications, seek merger in $34.5 billion deal.
Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal
Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.
Delta, Korean Air to acquire 25% of WestJet
The Atlanta-based carrier first entered into a partnership with WestJet in 2011.
Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot
The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees
Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems
Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.
Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule
Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.