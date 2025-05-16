Georgia News
Two of the biggest US cable companies, Charter Communications and Cox Communications, seek merger in $34.5 billion deal

52 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the biggest US cable companies, Charter Communications and Cox Communications, seek merger in $34.5 billion deal.

45m ago

Delta, Korean Air to acquire 25% of WestJet

The Atlanta-based carrier first entered into a partnership with WestJet in 2011.

Eagles get rival Cowboys for NFL regular-season opener, play Bears on Black Friday on Prime

Charlotte, Olivia and Liam topped Georgia's 2024 list of most popular baby names, released Thursday. (Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images/Tetra images RF

There’s a new queen ruling Georgia’s list of most popular baby names

1h ago

Red Sox enter matchup with the Braves on losing streak

Baribo and the Philadelphia Union visit Atlanta United

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot

The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees

Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems

Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.

Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule

Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.