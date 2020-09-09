Two killed in head-on crash in Vermont

The crash happened on Route 7 late Tuesday afternoon when a 16-year-old driver from Atlanta, Georgia, crossed the center line and hit an oncoming car, police said. The driver of the other car, 73-year-old Chester Hawkins, of Ferrisburgh, was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, 72-year-old Connie Hawkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.