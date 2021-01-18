Twitter suspends US congresswoman over election fraud claims

A statement from Greene’s team on Sunday included screenshots from Twitter which appeared to show the company informing the congresswoman she had violated its rules and would be prohibited from interacting with content on the site for 12 hours.

Greene urged Congress to “act to protect free speech" in her statement.

The action comes a little more than a week after Twitter banned Trump from the platform, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence" following the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol this month.

As of Jan. 12, Twitter had also suspended more than 70,000 accounts associated with QAnon as it attempted to rein in harmful activity ahead of the presidential inauguration. Twitter has said it is taking action against online behavior "that has the potential to lead to offline harm" after the mob of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Greene's suspension.