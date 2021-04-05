Twitter mistakenly suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene, again

Twitter declined to respond publicly when asked why Greene's account had been affected by the glitch twice, and whether other accounts had been affected.

Greene rejected Twitter's explanation.

“Twitter suspended me again by “mistake” yesterday after I tweeted, ’He is risen,” Greene wrote on Twitter once the suspension was lifted. “Everyone knows that’s a LIE, and it was no mistake.”

Greene, who has nearly 400,000 Twitter followers, has said most of her most controversial posts were written before she was elected, and that she no longer supports QAnon, the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump waged a secret battle against a cabal of satanic child-molesting cannibals.

A message left with Greene's office was not immediately returned on Monday.