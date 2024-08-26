Twins start 3-game series with the Braves

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -111, Twins -108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Atlanta Braves on Monday to start a three-game series.

Minnesota has a 72-58 record overall and a 37-26 record in home games. The Twins have a 30-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta has a 34-32 record in road games and a 70-60 record overall. The Braves have a 44-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana has 23 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .237 for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 10-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 24 doubles and 37 home runs while hitting .305 for the Braves. Ramon Laureano is 12-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (knee), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Joe Ryan: 15-Day IL (tricep), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Michael Harris II: day-to-day (hand), Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.