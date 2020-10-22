Twins' Nelson Cruz wins Marvin Miller Award for leadership

Hall of Famer Andre Dawson was picked for the first Curt Flood Award, given to “a former player who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players’ association and advancement of players’ rights.

Cruz donated a fire engine and an ambulance and helped build a police station in his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic.

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright also were were finalists for the Marvin Miller Award.

