Twins' Justin Topa to make 1st big league start after 102 relief appearances

ATLANTA (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Justin Topa was to make his first big league start on Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves after 102 relief appearances.

Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, who had been announced as the probable starter, could pitch behind Topa in what was expected to be a bullpen game.

Topa, 34, entered 0-1 with a 1.35 ERA in seven relief outings and 6 2/3 innings. He has pitched in six seasons for Milwaukee, Seattle and Minnesota.