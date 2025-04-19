Twins' Justin Topa to make 1st big league start after 102 relief appearances

ATLANTA (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Justin Topa was to make his first big league start on Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves after 102 relief appearances.
Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, who had been announced as the probable starter, could pitch behind Topa in what was expected to be a bullpen game.
Topa, 34, entered 0-1 with a 1.35 ERA in seven relief outings and 6 2/3 innings. He has pitched in six seasons for Milwaukee, Seattle and Minnesota.
Minnesota optioned left-hander Kody Funderburk to Triple-A St. Paul and activated right-hander Brock Stewart from the 15-day injured list. Stewart missed the first 20 games of the season because of a strained left hamstring.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Spencer Strider impresses in return from injury, but Braves strike out 19 times
The Atlanta Braves are off to a slow start, but the return of pitcher Spencer Strider could provide a big lift.
Featured
Credit: Jamie Spaar
Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says
The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.
No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid
Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.
Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges
An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.