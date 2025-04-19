Georgia News
Twins' Justin Topa to make 1st big league start after 102 relief appearances

Minnesota Twins right-hander Justin Topa was to make his first big league start against the Atlanta Braves after 102 relief appearances
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Justin Topa (48) adjusts his cap after committing a throwing error which resulted in a run scored during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Justin Topa (48) adjusts his cap after committing a throwing error which resulted in a run scored during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Justin Topa was to make his first big league start on Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves after 102 relief appearances.

Right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, who had been announced as the probable starter, could pitch behind Topa in what was expected to be a bullpen game.

Topa, 34, entered 0-1 with a 1.35 ERA in seven relief outings and 6 2/3 innings. He has pitched in six seasons for Milwaukee, Seattle and Minnesota.

Minnesota optioned left-hander Kody Funderburk to Triple-A St. Paul and activated right-hander Brock Stewart from the 15-day injured list. Stewart missed the first 20 games of the season because of a strained left hamstring.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson delivers against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr (27) writes in the dirt before an at bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of an interleague baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP)

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

