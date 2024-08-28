Georgia News

Twins host Atlanta Braves, look to stop home slide

The Minnesota Twins are looking to break their three-game home losing streak with a win against the Atlanta Braves
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Braves (72-60, second in the NL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (72-60, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 191 strikeouts); Twins: David Festa (2-3, 5.20 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -152, Twins +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to break their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Minnesota has a 37-28 record at home and a 72-60 record overall. The Twins have gone 30-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Atlanta is 72-60 overall and 36-32 on the road. The Braves have hit 173 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Miranda has 26 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Twins. Trevor Larnach is 13-for-34 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 63 extra base hits (26 doubles and 37 home runs). Ramon Laureano is 14-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .269 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by one run

Braves: 8-2, .265 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (biceps), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Kody Funderburk: 15-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (hand), Alex Jordan Minter: 60-Day IL (hip), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (wrist), Raymond Kerr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

