Twin brothers suing NCAA in federal court over eligibility dispute involving NIL compensation

Twin brothers are suing the NCAA in federal court, alleging they were ruled ineligible because of compensation they received for use of their name, image and likeness while they were playing for an Atlanta academy
Georgia News
1 hour ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Twin brothers have sued the NCAA in federal court, alleging they were ruled ineligible because of compensation they received for use of their name, image and likeness while they were playing for an Atlanta prep sports academy.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Matthew Bewley and Ryan Bewley, 19-year-old twins from Florida, in U.S. District Court in Chicago on Wednesday. The Bewleys played for Overtime Elite Academy for two seasons before accepting scholarships from Chicago State University in June.

The brothers are seeking damages and an injunction that would clear them to play for the Cougars, who visit Bowling Green on Monday night for their season opener. U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman scheduled a hearing for Tuesday in the case.

Daniel McGrath, one of the lawyers representing the Bewleys, declined comment when asked if he had anything to add beyond the lawsuit. An NCAA spokeswoman also declined comment on Friday.

The lawsuit argues that the NCAA actions with the brothers conflict with prior decisions involving Overtime athletes and the organization's interim NIL policy. According to the suit, it also violates the Illinois Student-Athlete Endorsement Rights Act.

Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham and Stanford guard Kanaan Carlyle are eligible after they also spent their last high school season at Overtime.

“By certifying Mr. Dillingham and other former OTE athletes, the NCAA determined that competing for OTE and receiving compensation from OTE was permissible under its interim policy,” the lawsuit reads.

In ruling that the Bewleys were ineligible, the NCAA, according to the lawsuit, said the brothers' Overtime compensation “exceeded actual and necessary expenses.” It also said the twins “competed for a team that considered itself professional.”

The NCAA is facing multiple legal challenges that could reset the amateur sports model that has been in place for decades. One of them seeks damages for earnings former athletes say they were denied under previous NCAA rules.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Georgia’s DA oversight law faces new legal obstacle5h ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff's Office

2nd escaped inmate from Middle Georgia captured in Atlanta
3h ago

8 injured in crash involving MARTA bus in SW Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
4h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton RICO defendant doubles down: Trump won 2020 election
4h ago

Credit: Google Earth

Metro Atlanta town considers annexation for massive industrial park
5h ago
The Latest
2nd of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail has been caught, sheriff's office...
2h ago
Falcons WR Drake London ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Vikings with groin injury
5h ago
Six Flags merges with Cedar Fair to create $3.4 B amusement park giant
6h ago
Featured

He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
14h ago
PHOTOS: The Eagles continue their "Long Goodbye" at State Farm Arena
12h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top