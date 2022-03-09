Turtle escape-hatches now required in more shrimp nets

NOAA Fisheries included a list of TED-makers — eight in Louisiana, two in Alabama and one each in Mississippi and North Carolina. It said it is not endorsing them but providing frequently requested information.

“The list is not exhaustive and will be updated if additional manufacturers are identified,” the agency said.

Skimmer trawl vessels less than 40 feet (12.2 meters) in length which don’t use TEDs must limit tow times to 55 minutes from April 1 through Oct. 31 and 75 minutes from Nov. 1 through March 31.

The rule now in effect was scaled back considerably from the original, which would have applied to about 5,800 inshore shrimp boats in the Gulf of Mexico and southeast Atlantic, and to all three kinds of inshore nets. Authorities have said that fewer than 1,100 inshore shrimp boats are at least 40 feet long (12.2 meters).

Environmental groups sued, arguing that all shrimpers should pull TEDs. That suit, brought by the Center for Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife, and Turtle Island Restoration Network, is still in pretrial stages before Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell of the federal district court in Washington, D.C.

All sea turtles found in U.S. waters are threatened or endangered.

NOAA Fisheries estimated that its original rule would have saved 2,500 sea turtles a year but that the revision will save less than half that, the lawsuit said.