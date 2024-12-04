Georgia News

Turner, Georgia Bulldogs to host Micheaux and the Virginia Tech Hokies

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Virginia Tech Hokies (6-2) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-4)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trinity Turner and Georgia host Rose Micheaux and Virginia Tech in non-conference play.

The Bulldogs are 4-2 on their home court. Georgia is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Hokies play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Virginia Tech is 6-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Georgia averages 68.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 64.5 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 20.2 more points per game (80.5) than Georgia gives up to opponents (60.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Mauri Flournoy is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.7 points.

Matilda Ekh averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech soundly defeats Charleston Southern
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Yellow Jackets make fifth straight NCAA volleyball tournament
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech women remain unbeaten, rout FAMU
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

West Virginia knocks off No. 3 Gonzaga 86-78 in overtime in the Battle 4 Atlantis
The Latest
VCU Rams to take on the Georgia Southern Eagles Wednesday1h ago
Mercer take on Charlotte in non-conference play1h ago
UNC Wilmington hosts Holliday and West Georgia1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip