Tuition is rising for students at University of Alabama's 3 campuses

“To ensure we can continue to attract the best and brightest faculty and staff, we must pay market value competitive salaries. Alongside that, we are also facing rising costs related to our share of the mandatory state retirement plan and other employee benefits and above all else we must continue to support students,” said Dana Keith, University of Alabama System Vice President of Finance and Administration.

Last year, trustees voted to raise out-of-state tuition, but kept in-state tuition flat. Board members felt the current increase was necessary to continue what they called "academic excellence," stability and managing the costs of running campus, including insurance, technology and personnel.

The new rates take effect this fall.

The most expensive school is University of Alabama — which for out-of-state students is $16,686 per semester, up from $16,200, and for in-state students is $5,690 per semester, up from $5,550.

Troy University and Jacksonville State University recently approved slight increases to tuition rates per credit hour. Auburn University voted in August to raise tuition by 3% for the 2024-25 school year. The University of Montevallo voted in February to freeze tuition for the seventh year in a row. Alabama State University's tuition prices also will remain flat next year.