Tuesday special elections are first test of new Georgia law

In addition to requiring identification to request an absentee ballot, the new law cuts the days allowed for requesting an absentee ballot, shortens early voting before runoff elections, provides fewer drop boxes than allowed during the pandemic, allows the state to take over county election offices and bars people from giving food and water to voters within 150 feet (45 meters) of a polling place.

Eveler said the part not going into effect deals mostly with absentee ballots. For the special election, the window for requesting absentee ballots was the same, and ballots will still be verified through signature matching instead of driver’s license number or other forms of identification.

“The hardest thing about the House District 34 special election is implementing only those things that are in effect now and remembering not to implement those things that go into effect on July 1,” she said.

Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, a Democrat, said she’s heard from constituents and even people outside of the state who are unsettled by the new law, especially after the Major League Baseball All-Star game was moved out of Atlanta following election law controversy.

“People had a lot of concern about this here in the county,” Cupid said in a recent news conference with Fresh Take Georgia. “It’ll be interesting to see if there’s going to be any movement to help modify some of the provisions of that bill before next year’s election.”

—-

This story was produced by Fresh Take Georgia, a news service of the Center for Sustainable Journalism at Kennesaw State University. The reporter can be reached at aceballos@freshtakegeorgia.org.